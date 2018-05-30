Investigators: Driver shot by Lawrence police was initially stopped for seat-belt violation, altercation ensued

A black man who was shot by police in downtown Lawrence was initially pulled over for an alleged seat-belt violation, according to the outside agency investigating the incident. The traffic stop was part of a national seat-belt enforcement campaign.

The male driver remained at a hospital in stable condition Wednesday, according to a news release from the agency, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. According to the release, the police officers involved in the incident — who were not identified — were placed on administrative leave, per Lawrence Police Department policy, pending the ongoing investigation.

According to the release, about 5 p.m. Tuesday a Lawrence police officer assigned to a special seat-belt enforcement initiative saw a seat-belt violation and conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.

"The driver was contacted and the reason for the stop was explained," according to the release.

Shortly after the stop, a second officer arrived. The news release did not specify why the second officer was on the scene for an alleged seat-belt violation.

"Once the additional officer arrived, the driver, who was uncooperative, was lawfully detained and repeatedly instructed to exit the vehicle but failed to comply," the release said. "The driver resisted arrest and a struggle ensued."

The news release did not explain how a seat-belt traffic stop led to the driver being asked to exit the vehicle or how precisely the incident escalated into an altercation.

During the incident, one officer was battered and knocked to the ground, where the physical struggle continued, according to the news release. While the driver continued to batter the officer, the backup officer fired a single shot, striking the driver.

The driver was taken into custody, and officers rendered first aid until medical personnel arrived on scene.

Investigators are not releasing names, ages or other additional information about the man who was shot or the officers involved at this time, Johnson County Sheriff’s Lt. Paul Nonnast said Wednesday.

Nonnast also declined to answer additional questions that were not explained in the news release, including what prompted the officer to order the driver out of the car, more about why and when the second officer arrived at the stop, and whether any weapons were involved besides that of the officer who fired.

Nonnast said the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office expected to release updates but did not have a firm timeline for when those would occur.

“They’re still in the process of doing the investigation. Our hope is to push out more information as we’re able to,” Nonnast said. “As the investigation unfolds, more information becomes available.”

Anyone with information related to this incident is reminded to contact Johnson County detectives at 785-843-0250.

The spot where the traffic stop and shooting occurred is between Vermont and Massachusetts streets, next to Robinson Park.

Lawrence police statement and a witness

According to preliminary information shared by Lawrence police about an hour after the incident, an officer pulled over a westbound vehicle, there was an altercation and the officer called for assistance, in distress. A second officer also responded to the scene. At least one of the officers fired a weapon, hitting the man who was struggling with the officer.

A Journal-World reporter at the scene minutes after the shooting saw a black man lying in the street next to the black SUV that had been stopped. First responders loaded him onto a gurney and into an ambulance.

A witness told the newspaper that he saw the incident right in front of him as he was stalled in traffic on Sixth Street.

He said he saw a police officer standing next to the open driver’s side door of the SUV, speaking to the person inside. Suddenly, he said, the driver jumped out of the SUV “with both fists swinging at the officer,” and the two went to the ground right in front of the witness’s car.

Within seconds, a second officer ran from the direction of the second patrol vehicle, reached to her belt and fired, the witness said.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigators began arriving about 7:30 p.m. to conduct their investigation at the scene, including taking photos and placing evidence markers around the SUV.

DA monitoring investigation

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office is monitoring the law enforcement investigation and expects to receive a report when it is completed, the office said in a news release Wednesday.

The office was notified about the officer-involved shooting about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, and two senior attorneys went to view the scene about 10 p.m., according to the DA’s news release.

“The District Attorney’s Office will continue to monitor the progress of the investigation,” the release said. “The District Attorney’s Office will provide an update once the investigation is submitted to us.”

National seat-belt campaign

The Lawrence Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office both announced that they were participating in the “Click It or Ticket” national seat-belt enforcement campaign May 21 through June 3, timed to run through Memorial Day weekend.

The amped-up enforcement of state seat-belt laws is supported by grant money from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Kansas law says anyone in the front seat has to wear a seat belt, and law enforcement can pull over a vehicle for that reason alone, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol summary. The same is true for children an officer sees unrestrained in a car, in violation of state law.

