Investigators: Driver shot by Lawrence police was initially stopped for seat-belt violation, altercation ensued

A black man who was shot by police in downtown Lawrence was initially pulled over for an alleged seat-belt violation, according to the outside agency investigating the incident. The traffic stop was part of a national seat-belt enforcement campaign.
The male driver remained at a hospital in stable condition Wednesday, according to a news release from the agency, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. According to the release, the police officers involved in the incident — who were not identified — were placed on administrative leave, per Lawrence Police Department policy, pending the ongoing investigation.
According to the release, about 5 p.m. Tuesday a Lawrence police officer assigned to a special seat-belt enforcement initiative saw a seat-belt violation and conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
"The driver was contacted and the reason for the stop was explained," according to the release.
Shortly after the stop, a second officer arrived. The news release did not specify why the second officer was on the scene for an alleged seat-belt violation.
"Once the additional officer arrived, the driver, who was uncooperative, was lawfully detained and repeatedly instructed to exit the vehicle but failed to comply," the release said. "The driver resisted arrest and a struggle ensued."
The news release did not explain how a seat-belt traffic stop led to the driver being asked to exit the vehicle or how precisely the incident escalated into an altercation.
During the incident, one officer was battered and knocked to the ground, where the physical struggle continued, according to the news release. While the driver continued to batter the officer, the backup officer fired a single shot, striking the driver.
The driver was taken into custody, and officers rendered first aid until medical personnel arrived on scene.
Investigators are not releasing names, ages or other additional information about the man who was shot or the officers involved at this time, Johnson County Sheriff’s Lt. Paul Nonnast said Wednesday.
Nonnast also declined to answer additional questions that were not explained in the news release, including what prompted the officer to order the driver out of the car, more about why and when the second officer arrived at the stop, and whether any weapons were involved besides that of the officer who fired.
Nonnast said the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office expected to release updates but did not have a firm timeline for when those would occur.
“They’re still in the process of doing the investigation. Our hope is to push out more information as we’re able to,” Nonnast said. “As the investigation unfolds, more information becomes available.”
Anyone with information related to this incident is reminded to contact Johnson County detectives at 785-843-0250.
The spot where the traffic stop and shooting occurred is between Vermont and Massachusetts streets, next to Robinson Park.
Lawrence police statement and a witness
According to preliminary information shared by Lawrence police about an hour after the incident, an officer pulled over a westbound vehicle, there was an altercation and the officer called for assistance, in distress. A second officer also responded to the scene. At least one of the officers fired a weapon, hitting the man who was struggling with the officer.
A Journal-World reporter at the scene minutes after the shooting saw a black man lying in the street next to the black SUV that had been stopped. First responders loaded him onto a gurney and into an ambulance.
A witness told the newspaper that he saw the incident right in front of him as he was stalled in traffic on Sixth Street.
He said he saw a police officer standing next to the open driver’s side door of the SUV, speaking to the person inside. Suddenly, he said, the driver jumped out of the SUV “with both fists swinging at the officer,” and the two went to the ground right in front of the witness’s car.
Within seconds, a second officer ran from the direction of the second patrol vehicle, reached to her belt and fired, the witness said.
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigators began arriving about 7:30 p.m. to conduct their investigation at the scene, including taking photos and placing evidence markers around the SUV.
DA monitoring investigation
The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office is monitoring the law enforcement investigation and expects to receive a report when it is completed, the office said in a news release Wednesday.
The office was notified about the officer-involved shooting about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, and two senior attorneys went to view the scene about 10 p.m., according to the DA’s news release.
“The District Attorney’s Office will continue to monitor the progress of the investigation,” the release said. “The District Attorney’s Office will provide an update once the investigation is submitted to us.”
National seat-belt campaign
The Lawrence Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office both announced that they were participating in the “Click It or Ticket” national seat-belt enforcement campaign May 21 through June 3, timed to run through Memorial Day weekend.
The amped-up enforcement of state seat-belt laws is supported by grant money from the Kansas Department of Transportation.
Kansas law says anyone in the front seat has to wear a seat belt, and law enforcement can pull over a vehicle for that reason alone, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol summary. The same is true for children an officer sees unrestrained in a car, in violation of state law.
Contact public safety reporter Sara ShepherdHave a tip or story idea?
- sshepherd@ljworld.com
- 785-832-7187
- @saramarieshep
More stories
Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Clark Coan 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
It would seem like the other officer had time to taser the suspect but maybe that wasn't possible or against protocol.
Daniel Kennamore 2 hours, 33 minutes ago
So, a black man was stopped for a seat belt violation and got scarred (understandably) when more cops started showing up for no reason.
His fears are then confirmed when he became yet another unarmed black man shot by police.
Lovely.
Alex Landazuri 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
per the eyewitness account the driver was attacking the officer, which means the continuum of force the officer had to follow changed. based on your comment, it sounds like you believe its ok to assault an officer and face no consequences?
Daniel Kennamore 1 hour, 44 minutes ago
Based on your comment, you believe deadly force is the one and only option cops have to deal with an unarmed man?
Alex Landazuri 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
previous reports said there was a knife, both from the journal world and the LPD twitter feed. if that was indeed true, lethal force was absolutely warranted. aside from that, fists are weapons, you can kill someone with them.
Daniel Kennamore 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
And if there was no knife?
What about the hundreds of other incidents just like this where there was no knife?
Alex Landazuri 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
he was still assulting the officer and there was nothing in the story that said he was going to stop, that would be an intent to kill or severely injure the officer, so i would say that leathal force was warranted. im not talking about all other incidents, im talking about this one. keep trying....
Daniel Kennamore 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
A punch is intent to kill now?
Wow.
And people wonder why there is opposition to concealed carry. You people think any action what-so-ever other than saying 'Yessir master' is intent to kill when a black man does it.
Alex Landazuri 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
there wasnt a single punch, it was an assault, re read the article.
Daniel Kennamore 1 hour, 3 minutes ago
An assault that could have just as easily been stopped with a taser as a gun.
The fact that, again, you find a lethal response to a non lethal threat not only acceptable but are advocating that is was the way they SHOULD handle it is scary.
I hope no one you care about never panics around cops...but I'm sure you'll be at their funeral saying they deserved it.
Alex Landazuri 52 minutes ago
how do you know that a tazer was appropriate? were you there? i will agree that non lethal force should always be considered and used before lethal force, non lethal is not always appropriate. this is the real world not a lab, nothing goes as well in real life as it does in a lab.
Daniel Kennamore 50 minutes ago
Neither of us were there, so if that's the level of confidence you need none of your comments have any weight either.
Alex Landazuri 42 minutes ago
im not acting as if i were there. im going by what has been reported by the LPD and LJW. your continued attempts to spin things are amusing though.
Matt Daigh 1 hour, 5 minutes ago
Quit with the race card, Daniel. He was stopped for a seat belt violation, not driving while black. It's unfortunate he failed to cooperate, but that's a choice he made, and he must live with the consequences.
Daniel Kennamore 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
But he was a black man.
A black man who knows full well that even routine stops end with unarmed black men being shot by cops...
...which is exactly what ended up happening to him.
If you view the cops as threats and not public servants, which they are more and more, then it's perfectly understandable why he'd panic.
Alex Landazuri 50 minutes ago
there was nothing in this story that states the driver was following directions from the get go. if he had he would have been wearing his seat belt. if followed directions he would have complied with what he was being told to do by the officer. if he had been following directions, he wouldn't have been assaulting the officer. what part of this story dont you get?
Daniel Kennamore 47 minutes ago
"there was nothing in this story that states the driver was following directions from the get go"
Also nothing saying he wasn't.
"if followed directions he would have complied with what he was being told to do by the officer."
What about if he panicked because of the arrival of a second officer? Is panic enough of a reason to kill someone in your eyes?
Matt Daigh 30 minutes ago
Lotta 'what if's' and suppositions there, Daniel. IF he felt that way, and I say if because you don't know - that would have been a great opportunity for him to not fall into the stereotype. Stay in the car, comply with directives, do not batter an officer, and perhaps do not brandish a weapon - and maybe this event plays out differently.
Matt Daigh 1 hour, 45 minutes ago
Daniel - It's too bad your hatred for law enforcement prohibits you from looking at the entirely of an event in an unbiased manner.
Daniel Kennamore 1 hour, 44 minutes ago
The second cop was there before the altercation started.
Alex Landazuri 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
you may want to re read the article. it states that the second officer arrived after the altercation started. alternative facts though....
Daniel Kennamore 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
"Within seconds, a second officer ran from the direction of the second patrol vehicle, reached to her belt and fired, the witness said."
A cop doesn't arrive at a scene they were not already present at, park their car, jump out and reach the altercation 'in seconds'. They were already there.
Alex Landazuri 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
ok...so i misread. regardless, if the driver was being non compliant and then started swinging at the officer (probably while being told to stop) what are the officers supposed to do? wag thier fingers at them? sorry, but this is real life and not fiction. if he didnt resist or start swinging, he wouldnt have gotten shot. now if the facts come out and show the officers are at fault then that will be a different discussion. but based on this story with the eyewitness account, the driver was not going to follow any directions.
Daniel Kennamore 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
Anyone else hear the sound of metal dragging on the ground?
Almost sounds like goalposts being moved.
Alex Landazuri 1 hour, 12 minutes ago
if you say so
Hudson Luce 1 hour, 59 minutes ago
"A witness told the newspaper that he saw the incident right in front of him as he was stalled in traffic on Sixth Street.
He said he saw a police officer standing next to the open driver’s side door of the SUV, speaking to the person inside. Suddenly, he said, the driver jumped out of the SUV “with both fists swinging at the officer,” and the two went to the ground right in front of the witness’s car."
The guy pulled over came out of his car with both fists swinging, and either knocked or took the officer to the ground. That officer is lucky that the second officer showed up, he could have lost his gun to his assailant, and this story might have had a different outcome. This isn't about an unarmed black guy sitting in his car being executed by police, it's a black guy armed with his fists attacking the police - over a seat belt violation, which is at worst a ticket and usually a warning. The reaction by the driver is totally out of proportion to a simple traffic stop, and it's the sort of thing which prompts police to be very much on edge when doing traffic stops - which decreases the safety of all concerned.
Charlie Dominguez 52 minutes ago
Do you really think this guy came out swinging over a traffic stop? Take a deep breath on the accusations and lets see what the report will provide. It is odd that the police release little to no information on the night this happened with the exception that the black guy had a knife....People of color have good reason to be apprehensive of the entire justice system that is the perspective we should all be coming from....And as far as the "po po" being used...inappropriate in this case but I think the same guy is a regular for commentary on this site.
Alex Landazuri 43 minutes ago
it didnt say he came out swinging, it said he was not following directions and escalated to the driver taking swings at the officer. i agree though, we need more information. coming from the perspective you are suggesting meas that we are coming from a bias, which is also wrong. we need to look at this from a neutral lens until its proved that race played a factor in the incident.
Bob Summers 1 hour, 18 minutes ago
Tip of the day for the people under the influence of the Liberal gene.
To avoid getting shot, do not attack po po.
Class dismissed.
Alex Landazuri 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
i know plenty of redneck, card carrying republicans that will fight with cops too. keep drinking the kool aid bob....
Bob Summers 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
Your "racist" term not with standing, the type of people you highlighted, if true, are exhibiting the characteristics of people under the genetic influence.
Alex Landazuri 48 minutes ago
not sure where you got racist from? i said redneck republicans, not racist republican. by all means please keep trying to put words in my mouth. both sides are stupid, its not limited to one or the other.
Eliott Reeder 46 minutes ago
He is inaccurately referring to "redneck" as a racist term, I believe.
Alex Landazuri 41 minutes ago
oh i know thats what he was trying to imply, as usual though he was wrong.
Bob Summers 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
Meanwhile in England where bobbies shoot less than American coppers.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/05/27/knives-sharp-filing-solution-soaring-violent-crime-judge-says/?WT.mc_id=tmg_share_fb
http://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-19641398
Alex Landazuri 55 minutes ago
apples and oranges bob.....hard to shoot if your unarmed. its also a different culture and different laws.
Eliott Reeder 37 minutes ago
Bob, English police killed 23 civilians TOTAL from 2006-2016. Compare that to the approximately 1,000 American civilians killed by police in the U.S. just last year. And did you even read the articles you posted? From the second: "But one thing is clear. When asked, police officers say overwhelmingly that they wish to remain unarmed. A 2006 survey of 47,328 Police Federation members found 82% did not want officers to be routinely armed on duty."
Eliott Reeder 47 minutes ago
A lot of opinions stated here are being based on the testimony of a single, unnamed witness, who may or may not be biased or reliable. I am happy the driver is alive. I am happy the officers are alive. I would like to see the dashcam tape and hear the full story from both sides. I don't know exactly what happened in this particular case, but the problem is systemic. A couple of thoughts: Those of you who say "Why didn't he comply?" or "That's what you get when you argue/fight an officer of the law" have probably not spent most of your lives being constantly harassed by cops based on the color of your skin. For example, Philando Castile was pulled over 49 times in 13 years prior to being shot and killed by an officer while sitting in his car reaching for his license, and he didn't resist at all (btw, verdict on that officer: not guilty, of course). Personally, I can see how somebody might lash out and argue or resist arrest if they had been constantly harassed all their lives. Also, having worked as a bartender/bouncer in downtown Lawrence for almost ten years, I have seen drunken idiots resist arrest and fight with cops so so many times, but never have I seen one of them get shot. I've seen them get roughed up and cuffed, I've seen them get tased. But I've never seen a cop feel the need to pull a gun and shoot someone, even when the perpetrator was a big strong dude out of their mind on drugs and alcohol. Also, isn't it kind of part of the job, that as a cop, you might get punched by someone from time to time when arresting people? Since when did that become an automatic death sentence? I know that was part of my job as a bouncer. And imagine if, as a bouncer in downtown Lawrence, I had pulled out a gun and shot every person that came at me "with both fists swinging"... I would most certainly be sitting in Leavenworth Penitentiary right now. These cops need to learn how to fight, disarm, and defend without pulling their service weapon. They need to learn how to de-escalate a situation involving a frustrated angry motorist or mentally ill person. If that is the social expectation of a 25-year-old security guy at Quinton's right down the road from where this incident occurred, then why isn't that the expectation for the professionally trained Law Enforcement Officers that police our community?
Alex Landazuri 18 minutes ago
you make many good points. i will not attempt to say that i know what its like to be harassed by an officer based on the color of my skin. i get that someone who is constantly harassed will react differently than someone who hasnt been, but does that give that person a free pass to lash out? you bring up Philandro Castille, but i feel like that is a bit premature since we dont know what happened between the officer and the driver. Philando was murdered by the officer and that officer should have been found guilty. also, the job of a bouncer is very different to that of a cop so comparing yourself to an officer feels a bit like delusions of grandeur. we all know that there are problems with some police officers abusing their power, but seem to not acknowledge that there are plenty of good officers who do their job well. while performing their duties, an officer will get assaulted, but are they not allowed to defend themselves the same as we are? if they believe their lives are in danger or their partners life is in danger are they not allowed to respond with equal force? i would love to see the dash cam and body cam (if the officer had a body cam) to see what actually happened. hopefully they release more information sooner rather than later.
Jennifer Harrison 32 minutes ago
Why was the suspect not wearing his seatbelt?
Why did the suspect make a decision to exit his vehicle and fight the police?
Why did the suspect fight the police while armed with a knife?
How many prior crimes has the suspect been convicted of (might be an answer to all the above)?
Its real simple as we have seen in almost every police shooting...Just cooperate with the police. Hell, in Douglas County, you aint going to be doing any time anyways because the jail is full
Deb Engstrom 27 minutes ago
I was stopped for a seat belt violation. The officer was very respectful and gave me a warning, rather than a ticket. Of course, I'm a 68 year old white woman.
Matt Daigh 20 minutes ago
What are you saying without saying it, Deb - that you would have been ticketed if you were a 68 year old black man? That is utterly ridiculous and beneath you as an educated woman. If you were non-compliant, exited your vehicle, battered an officer, and produced a knife, you would have likely encountered the same result.
Theodore Calvin 26 minutes ago
It all comes down to who is "allowed" to be "scared". I don't know the circumstances, only what is in the paper. On face value it seems insane that someone gets shot over what was originally a seat-belt violation. Whether this person was perpetrating another crime, or whether they came out swinging, or were just tired of being systemically harrassed (warranted viewpoint or not, but their possible belief none the less) it does seem like we justify police homicide more and more. The kid who was shot 13 times in his driveway in Overland Park, the lady who was shot after a standoff in KC who was mentally ill last year, the SWATing case in Wichita. So many stories of people being fatally shot by police with no consequences. Agreed that police should not be judge, jury, and executioner when it comes to what amount to misdemeanors or low level offenses. When an officer is scared it is justifiable homicide. When a citizen is scared you better hope you aren't being pulled over by a trigger happy cop.
Matt Daigh 14 minutes ago
"The kid who was shot 13 times in his driveway in Overland Park" - you mean the one trying to run over the cops who made suicidal comments and was basically committing suicide by cop - that one? Perhaps you should consider ALL the facts, not just a select few that feed your need for cop bashing.
Theodore Calvin 1 minute ago
Apologize, was not my intent to mislead. Yes, he was backing out of his driveway after being drunk and suicidal. The video didn't make it look so dangerous though, and the OP police didn't send anyone trained in crisis prevention, just cops blazing guns. I am not the cop either, I'm sure he was truly scared. Maybe the kid was too. Some say he was just backing the van out, he wasn't moving that fast. Firing into a moving car is not correct procedure anyways. The lady they shot and killed was also under mental distress and articles show the police were a bit aggressive in their attempt arrest her, leading to her killing. Do they waste resources and sit outside forever? That's not reasonable either. Just seems crazy when people are dying when they pretty much would have carried on their day and not a single person would have been harmed if they hadn't encountered a police officer. I know we hope police are there to protect and serve, and most of the time they are, but it's just scary how often these small things end up so deadly.
Sign in to comment