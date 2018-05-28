Memorial Day brings record high temperatures to Lawrence

Memorial Day in Lawrence saw a record high temperature, and it's not expected to drop anytime soon.

Emily Heller, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Topeka, said the temperature in Lawrence reached 94 degrees on Monday, topping the previous high of 92 set in 2012. Heller said temperatures in the area would be warmer than average for the next couple of weeks, with climate predictions suggesting that could hold true across the state for the next month.

“We’ve just kind of been in one of those patterns,” Heller said. “It is strange because normally it would be around 80 degrees, which would definitely be nicer, but here we are.”

The record highs didn’t reach the point of issuing a heat advisory Monday, Heller said, but she would recommend people drink more water and try to stay indoors as much as possible during these temperatures. She also said it’s important to double check your back seat to make sure children or animals are not left in the car.

“We haven’t actually gotten that high yet,” Heller said, “but I’m sure summer is coming.”

However, the area has experienced a drought, she said. The abnormally high temperatures could exacerbate the dryer soil conditions of grasses, plants and trees in the area.

