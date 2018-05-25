Lawrence, area pools opening this weekend, plus a look at city schedule changes for Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend promises to be a hot one, but the openings of several area pools should offer some relief.

As of Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service predicted a sunny Memorial Day weekend, with highs hovering between 93 and 95 degrees from Saturday through Monday in Lawrence.

The city’s Outdoor Aquatic Center, 727 Kentucky St., opens for the season Saturday. Hours are 1 to 8 p.m. all summer long, with a few exceptions.

The Eudora Aquatic Center, 1638 Elm St., also opens Saturday, with hours from 1 to 7 p.m. So does the Tonganoxie Water Park, 221 S. Main St., with hours from 1 to 8 p.m.

The Baldwin City Municipal Pool, 317 Fremont St., will open Monday. Hours of operations are 1 to 7 p.m.

For those planning on visiting Lawrence’s municipal pools this weekend, expect to pay a little more than you did last summer. Thanks to a recent Lawrence City Commission decision, pool entrance fees (at both the indoor and outdoor aquatic centers) are slated to increase by $2 over the next two years, with the city no longer providing free entry to 3- and 4-year-olds.

Starting Saturday, daily admission charges are: $4 for ages 3-17 and 60-plus, and $5 for ages 18-59.

If you’d rather avoid the crowds and blistering temperatures, the city’s Indoor Aquatic Center, 4704 Overland Drive, will also be open Memorial Day, with lap swimming open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., waterslide and diving areas from 1 to 7:45 p.m., and the zero-depth and children’s area from 1 to 8 p.m.

Other schedule changes around Lawrence this Memorial Day:

• Parking in downtown Lawrence will be free Monday, but city offices will be closed. No changes are planned for the city’s solid waste route schedules. Residential trash, recycling and yard waste collection services will run as usual, as will commercial trash and cardboard collection services.

• While law-enforcement and fire-medical administrative offices are shutting down for Memorial Day, emergency services will operate as normal.

• If you’re looking to catch a ride on a city bus Monday, take note: The Lawrence Transit System T and T Lift buses will pause operations for the Memorial Day holiday.

• Eagle Bend Golf Course and Learning Center, 1250 E. 902 Road., will be open and available for tee times. The city’s recreation centers will all maintain regular hours during the holiday, though programming (including recreation classes and youth and adult sports) will be halted for the day.

• The following cemeteries will also be open to visitors from dusk to dawn during the holiday weekend: Oak Hill Cemetery, at 1605 Oak Hill Ave.; Maple Grove Cemetery, at the intersection of highways 24 and 40; and Memorial Park Cemetery, at 1517 E. 15th St. Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department staff will be on hand to answer questions at Memorial Park Cemetery from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday through Monday.

