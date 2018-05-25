Area veterans organizations plan Memorial Day observances

Lawrence cemeteries and area veterans organizations have a number of activities planned for the Memorial Day weekend.

The city's three cemeteries — Oak Hill, Maple Grove and Memorial Park — will be open to visitors from dusk to dawn during the holiday weekend.

The American Legion will have a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Ave.

The ceremony will include music from a bagpipe and drum corps, a flyover with the release of red, white and blue smoke courtesy of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, a 21-gun salute, a bell ringing in memory of post members who died in the past 12 months, a salute to the branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, as well as comments by Post Commander Corey Ball and retired U.S. Navy officer Jim Cooper.

After the ceremony, the post will serve a light lunch of hot dogs, chips and drinks provided from a contribution from Warren-McElwain.

In the event of rain, the ceremony will be at the American Legion Post, 3408 W. Sixth St.

In addition, Lawrence Parks and Recreation staff will be available to answer questions at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1517 E. 15th St., from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

More information about specific plots within the city cemeteries can be found on the city's searchable cemetery map, at the cemetery link on lawrenceks.org/lprd.

Baldwin City's American Legion Lloyd Benton Post 228 will have its annual Memorial Day celebration at 10 a.m. Monday at Oakwood Cemetery in Baldwin City.

The observance will include short speeches from veterans, the traditional bell ringing in memory of veterans who have died and a 21-gun salute. In the event of rain, the observance will be moved to the American Legion Post, 803 High St.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.