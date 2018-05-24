Today's news

City Commissioner Leslie Soden files to run for Douglas County Commission

In this file photo from Jan. 8, 2018, then-Lawrence Mayor Leslie Soden delivers the State of the City address during a Lawrence City Commission meeting at City Hall.

Photo by Nick Krug. Enlarge photo.

By Staff Report

May 24, 2018

Lawrence City Commissioner Leslie Soden has filed to run for the Douglas County Commission, according to information from the County Clerk’s office.

Soden filed as a Democrat for the County Commission District No. 1 seat, which currently is held by Commissioner Mike Gaughan. Gaughan has announced he won’t seek re-election. Soden’s filing ensures there will be a primary election this August.

Patrick Kelly, director of the Lawrence College and Career Center, also is seeking the Democratic nomination.

The general election will be in November.

Comments

Steve Jacob 1 hour, 6 minutes ago

Surely she has to quit the city commission if she wins right? I do know the county commission pays much more then the city, and I always thought it was an easier gig.

