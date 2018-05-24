City Commissioner Leslie Soden files to run for Douglas County Commission

Lawrence City Commissioner Leslie Soden has filed to run for the Douglas County Commission, according to information from the County Clerk’s office.

Soden filed as a Democrat for the County Commission District No. 1 seat, which currently is held by Commissioner Mike Gaughan. Gaughan has announced he won’t seek re-election. Soden’s filing ensures there will be a primary election this August.

Patrick Kelly, director of the Lawrence College and Career Center, also is seeking the Democratic nomination.

The general election will be in November.

