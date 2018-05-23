Leader of Lawrence chamber of commerce announces plans to retire

Larry McElwain, president and CEO of the Lawrence chamber of commerce, is retiring at the end of January, the organization announced Wednesday afternoon.

McElwain has been in his current role since 2014 with the chamber, which in addition to serving as an advocacy organization for area businesses also oversees economic development recruitment efforts for the Douglas County area.

“I have been truly blessed to lead this important community organization, doing what I could to serve the many wonderful residents in our region,” McElwain said. “The Chamber has accomplished outstanding things and is poised to continue advancing under new leadership. I look forward to the next phase of my life here in Lawrence.”

