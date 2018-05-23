City treating water for musty taste caused by blue-green algae

The city's Kaw River Water Treatment Plant is currently treating water to improve odor and taste issues caused by blue-green algae.

Specifically, the plant is treating water from the Kansas River for elevated levels of 2-methylisoborneol (MIB), a byproduct of blue-green algae, according to a news release from the city. The release states the MIB poses no health risk to residents but it does cause a slight musty or earthy smell and taste to the water. The city has increased treatment to eliminate as much of the smell and taste differences as possible.

If residents have questions, they may contact the Utilities Department at 832-7800.

