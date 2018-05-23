Armed robbery with knife reported at eastern Lawrence apartment

Armed robbers reportedly barged into an eastern Lawrence apartment Tuesday, stealing items and threatening the victim with a knife, police say.

An officer was dispatched about 8:30 a.m. to the 1600 block of Haskell Avenue, to investigate an armed robbery the victim said occurred at about 5 a.m., Officer Derrick Smith said, in an email to the Journal-World.

The victim told police that he heard knocking at the door, answered it and three men forced their way past him and into his apartment, Smith said.

One of the suspects held him down while the others stole a number of items from his apartment, the victim told police. On the way out one of the suspects threatened the victim with a knife and demanded his cell phone, which the victim gave him, the victim reported.

The victim, who was not injured, told police that he did not know any of the suspects, Smith said.

Police did not provide details about what was taken from the apartment, or suspect descriptions. Smith said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.