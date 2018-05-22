Kansas Supreme Court justices express doubt about school funding hike

TOPEKA — The likelihood that Kansas lawmakers could be called back into a special session this summer to continue grappling with school funding issues appeared to grow Tuesday.

At a key hearing Tuesday, Kansas Supreme Court justices expressed serious doubt about whether the Legislature and Gov. Jeff Colyer provided enough new funding in the 2018 session to comply with constitutional standards for adequate and equitable funding. At the same time, however, the justices also had tough questions for the plaintiffs in the long-running case, who argued that the state needed to add upwards of $1.5 billion in additional funding.

During two and a half hours of oral arguments before the court, the justices grilled Kansas Solicitor General Toby Crouse about why lawmakers chose to phase in a $548 million funding increase over five years, rejecting the recommendations of consultants hired by the Legislature. Those consultants said the state needed to phase in $1.8 to $2.1 billion in additional funding.

Justice Eric Rosen noted in particular that the state did the same thing in previous school finance lawsuits, calling the state’s argument now, “a kind of deja-vu, we’ve-all-been-here-before moment.”

“Here, you all are always battling your own expert, and it puts it in a posture that doesn’t make good litigation sense,” Rosen said. “And it seems like you base your constitutional compliance floor based on what you’re willing to spend, and not on what your own experts say it’s going to cost.”

Crouse, however, argued that the state was using a “safe harbor” model that a three-judge trial court had earlier said would be acceptable. He said the Legislature looked back at how much the state was spending the last time funding was upheld as constitutional, following the previous lawsuit, Montoy v. Kansas, and tried to adjust that figure for inflation.

But Justice Dan Biles said that, in fact, the state fell short of even that goal. What lawmakers did, he said, was calculate how much money the state should be spending today using the Montoy numbers, and then phased that in over five years.

“You’re funding today’s number five years from now,” Biles said.

The Montoy case was settled in 2006 after the state agreed to phase in a large increase in school funding over three years. But that plan was never fulfilled because of the financial collapse that brought about the Great Recession in 2008 and 2009, leading to massive spending cuts across the board in state government.

The current case, Gannon v. Kansas, was filed in 2010 after the Supreme Court refused to reopen the Montoy case. It has been in front of a three-judge trial panel twice in that time, and has now been in front of the Kansas Supreme Court six times.

Along the way, the Supreme Court also changed the legal standard it uses to determine whether school funding is constitutionally adequate. In the Montoy case, the standard was whether funding was sufficient to pay for the actual cost of providing all of the services schools were required to provide. But under Gannon, the court switched to a new standard, saying it had to be “reasonably calculated to have all Kansas public education students meet or exceed” a set of general educational outcomes known as the Rose standards.

Those essentially say that students should be able to gain the basic knowledge and skills needed in areas like reading, math, history and culture to compete for jobs in their area and be active, productive members of their communities by the time they graduate high school.

In practice, though, attorneys for the plaintiffs have translated that into student scores on standardized reading and math tests that all public schools administer each spring.

Plaintiffs' attorney Alan Rupe argued that the state’s formula was calculated to have 85 percent of students performing at or above grade level by the end of the five years, up from the current level of about 75 percent ­— a number that Rupe noted is lower than it was when the lawsuit was filed in 2010.

“That will take us in five years right back to where the trial court decided we were in 2013,” he said. “It will take five years to get back to beginning of current litigation.”

Rupe argued that the court should order the state to increase funding by another $506 million in the upcoming school year, and then phase in additional increases in future years to reach the levels recommended by the Legislature’s consultants.

Although the state asked the court to find the latest funding plan constitutional and dismiss the lawsuit, there seemed to be little appetite for that on the court.

“Some might suggest that we are here today because of what the Legislature did not appropriate in 2007-2008,” Chief Justice Lawton Nuss said.

House Democratic Leader Jim Ward, of Wichita, who was in the audience listening to the oral arguments, said after the hearing that he thought it was likely the Legislature will be called back into special session.

“I’m concerned that I have to plan for my summer in Topeka,” he told reporters outside the courtroom.

Another option for the court would be to let the first year of the new funding plan go into effect and allow the Legislature to address any remaining issues in the 2019 session.

“I don’t think there should be any surprise that the state’s preferred position is to get out of this perpetual cycle of litigation,” Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, told reporters after the hearing. “We think it’s not helpful to the legislative process, and some of the frustration about discussions about improving the overall quality of schools have been sidelined for a number of years because we’ve been focused on meeting an immediate court order.”

The court has said it will issue a ruling in the case by June 30, the last day of the fiscal year. It has also said it will not allow the state to operate schools under an unconstitutional funding formula beyond that date.

