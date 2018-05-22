Court rejects Kobach’s contempt appeal as premature

WICHITA — A federal appeals court has dismissed the appeal filed by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach over the finding that he violated a court order to fully register some voters.

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Judge Julie Robinson's order holding Kobach in contempt is not yet final and therefore not immediately appealable.

An appeals panel agreed with the American Civil Liberties Union that the contempt appeal is premature because Robinson has not yet determined the amount of sanctions.

Kobach, a candidate for Kansas governor, was found in contempt in a lawsuit challenging a Kansas law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote. Robinson ordered Kobach to pay for damages, including attorney fees.

Kobach was vice chairman of President Donald Trump's now-disbanded commission on election fraud.

