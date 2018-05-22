County to consider allowing some employees to work from home, telecommute

Douglas County commissioners will consider Wednesday a policy establishing procedures under which county employees could do computer-based work from their homes.

Lucas Neece, an intern in the county administrator’s office who created the telecommunications policy, wrote in a memo to commissioners the policy’s goals were to improve productivity, make the greatest use of county office space and equipment, improve employee satisfaction and retention and decrease traffic congestion and pollution through decreasing employee trips back and forth to work.

The memo states to qualify for the work-from-home option, employees will have to have a track record of high performance and completing tasks with minimum supervision. They must also be exempt from federal overtime provisions, although non-exempt employees could apply to work from home temporarily in the case of injury, family illness or other special circumstances.

Employees would be responsible for preserving all records and data and protecting information from unauthorized disclosure, as well as safeguarding any county equipment in their possession. They would also be required to log-in to the county’s employee time management site to track their hours.

Under the proposed policy, all telecommunications’ applications would go through departmental supervisors before being forwarded to the county administrator. Supervisors will determine what jobs in their departments are suitable for telecommuting.

The County Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Douglas County Courthouse, 11th and Massachusetts streets.

