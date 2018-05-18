Former Haskell instructor arrested after allegedly trespassing on campus

A former Haskell Indian Nations University instructor was arrested Thursday on campus, where he was allegedly trespassing.

The spring meeting of the Haskell National Board of Regents was going on at that time, and people from across the country are on campus for Haskell’s commencement ceremony Friday morning and spring powwow Friday night.

Michael D. Tosee, 67, was booked into the Douglas County jail about 10:30 a.m. on suspicion of trespassing, according to jail records. Records indicate that he posted bond and was shortly released.

He was arrested on the Haskell campus by Lawrence police, according to jail records.

The Journal-World has requested additional information about the incident from Lawrence police.

Tosee, a history instructor, taught at Haskell more than 25 years before his employment with Haskell ended.

Tosee attended Haskell’s board of regents meeting a year ago, where he complained to the board that his reputation had been damaged by allegations that he claimed were not true, though specifics were not clarified, according to a Journal-World reporter’s notes from that meeting.

Haskell President Venida Chenault said at that time that Tosee was no longer an employee of the university. She called his allegations “false” and noted there were processes within the federal system for dealing with employment-related grievances.

Board members at the May 2017 meeting decided to meet with Tosee in executive session because, most members agreed, his concerns were personnel matters.

