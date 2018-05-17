KU researchers say ‘intolerant’ attitudes, not economic anxieties, fueled Trump’s 2016 victory

In the year and a half since Donald Trump’s unexpected election to the presidency, a prevailing theory has emerged: It was “economic anxiety” that led disillusioned, working-class white voters to cast their ballots for the New York real-estate mogul.
A recent study out of the University of Kansas suggests otherwise. Drawing from American National Elections Studies data, KU sociologist David Smith found that theory to be an inaccurate stereotype, albeit a “well-intentioned” one, that ignores the millions of white, working-class voters who he says voted against Trump because they opposed his attitudes toward minorities, Muslims, immigrants and women.
“The election study results show that pocketbook worries are common across all boundaries,” says Smith, a professor of sociology at KU. “Trump voters, Clinton voters, pretty much all voters expressed a similar level of pocketbook concern.”
In other words, financial stress didn’t distinguish Trump supporters from other voters in the 2016 election, says Smith.
His findings, co-authored by Eric Hanley, an associate professor of sociology at KU, were recently published in the journal Critical Sociology. For their analysis, Hanley and Smith used American National Election Studies data on 1,883 presidential election voters, of whom 52 percent voted for Trump.
They examined voting behavior along demographic lines — gender, education, age, marital status and income level — and in connection with a dozen different attitudes. Among these were biases and the desire for “domineering and intolerant leaders who are uninhibited about their biases,” according to the Critical Sociology paper.
After the 2016 election, “a lot of people in the liberal camp” and others looking to understand Trump’s victory accepted the notion that his supporters were simply rallying behind an outsider who promised to shake things up, says Smith. Some hoped “that a lot of people voted for Trump with regrets,” he explains, referring to the idea that some reluctantly supported Trump because of economic concerns, not because they “liked everything they heard from him.”
“Some of that may be part of the story,” Smith says. “But the major finding from the election study is that Trump voters, whether strong or mild, share opinions that are very close to each other and quite far from other voters.”
The attitudes that fueled Trump’s victory were more prevalent in some groups than others, Smith found — married, older, male and less-educated white voters were all more likely than average to vote for Trump. But Smith attributes this trend to Trump-like attitudes being more widespread among those groups.
For example, younger, college-educated, unmarried and female voters who shared Trump’s attitudes also voted for him in large numbers, Smith found. What’s more, plenty of older, married, college-educated white men didn’t vote for Trump, Smith’s analysis shows.
“He seems to be a lightning rod in a way that previous politicians were not,” Smith says of Trump’s popularity.
Understanding Trump’s meteoric rise to the presidency doesn’t begin and end with the 2016 election, Smith says. He and Hanley are now turning their attention to data from earlier elections in order to better comprehend the nation’s growing political divide.
They hope to submit their findings, which will also examine the stereotype of the “white working class,” for publication within the next few months.
“The clear point is that 2016 is quite different from 2012,” Smith says, drawing comparisons between Trump and Mitt Romney. “We suspect that 2012 and 2008 were not as different as 2012 and 2016, but that’s a guess. We’re hoping to understand it better.”
Bill Turner 5 hours ago
I have a different theory that I think should be explored: there are just a lot of greedy, superficially religious people who lack compassion for the less fortunate in society and who are willing to overlook racism, bigotry, and xenophobia in an effort to get low taxes, reduced regulations, and prohibitions on abortion. These are people who fear government will be used as a weapon against them rather than as a tool with which to do good for everyone. And those are the people who show up to vote. They didn't vote for Trump because they were anxious about the economy or because they are intolerant themselves, they voted for him because they liked the things he promised about making government smaller (fear of government as a weapon) and making and keeping money for themselves (greed). Throw in single issue votes on guns (fear of government as a weapon) and abortion (superficially religious), and you have yourself Trump as president.
Steve Jacob 4 hours, 33 minutes ago
I agree with you more then the researchers. The Democratic party rigged the game toward Clinton. She was a flawed candidate who did not know what a classified document was while Secretary of State. Obama hurt her with unions in the rust belt and with the Cuban Americans in Florida. And Russia did everything they could to mess with the election, even if Trump had nothing to do with it (on Obama's watch I might add).
Just hope the Dems can find a decent candidate in 2020, preferably a governor.
Bob Smith 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
Kiera is yet another lousy, rotten spammer.
Gary Stussie 40 minutes ago
"did not know what a classified document was while Secretary of State" ...
Wow! You mean after being 1st lady for 8 years you think Hillary did not know what a classified document was when she was appointed Secretary of State?
Hillary, more than most, realized that anything captured on email could come back to bite her in the hind-end. She, and many Obama agency officials, used non-government email accounts and fake names in an attempt to make sure no record of their dealings would be made a government record (subject to review).
Harlan Hobbs 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
You liberals are nuts. Keep believing your tripe, and your prospects will continue to decline.
Obama was almost a total failure, and Clinton has about as much charm as a fence post.
The Democrats are fighting among themselves to see who can be the farthest left loon, and the current investigations of the "deep state" are about to explode in their faces. Meanwhile, President Trump has accomplished more in one year than Obama ever dreamed of accomplishing in 8 years.
Bob Summers 2 hours, 18 minutes ago
pffssst...KU researchers....a working stiff can figure this out....people without somatization disorder..aka "hysteria", are fed up with fantasies from people with the Liberal condition.
This why Trumpanzee won.
Daniel Kennamore 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
And those finding surprise absolutely no one other then the Trump supporters who legitimately believe their own delusions.
Bob Smith 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
See also: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/05/12/opinion/sunday/liberals-youre-not-as-smart-as-you-think-you-are.html
Calvin Anders 1 hour, 5 minutes ago
An odd article about an odd study. It's attractive to the anti-Trump camp to think that those who voted for Trump did so largely because they are bigots, but I think it's unlikely that simple. I imagine the study is actually more nuanced in it's conclusions as well, when not distilled into a headline and a few paragraphs of sensationalist "journalism". But just about any psych study that examines voters motivation will be colored by the questions and the survey method to the point that the validity of conclusions is very limited. Also, I'm more interested in the number of people willing to vote for a candidate who panders to a racist base than the number who were actually motivated by racism. It's really the conspiracy of those who are the bigots combined with those willing to look the other way that forms the most dangerous combination.
Daniel Kennamore 54 minutes ago
I agree that a large portion of Trump voters may not even be able to see their bigoted views and have deluded themselves into thinking they have some legitimate 'concerns' that lead them to supporting such an obvious buffoon.
But that doesn't change reality.
Just because a racist honestly doesn't see themselves as a racist, that doesn't make them less of one.
Gary Stussie 15 minutes ago
Give the racist crap a rest Daniel!
I voted REP because I disagree with most everything the big government, tax and spend Democrat Party stands for and especially disagree with the divisive way in which they attempt to gain and keep power. I would have preferred to elect one of the other Republican candidates.
If the DEMs would have fielded a female candidate that was not CROOKED and had some distance from ineffectual Professor Obama, I might have even voted Democrat!
You seem to believe that " large portion of Trump voters" are bigots. By your logic we might be on sound footing to suggest that a significant number of child molesters and serial killers voted Democrat because DEMs are generally soft on crime and almost universally against the death penalty. Would it be fair and reasonable to suggest that "a large portion of Hillary voters are closet criminals but don't see themselves as such"?
