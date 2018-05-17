Today's news

City to hold electronics recycling event this weekend

A Surplus Exchange company employee unloads a television during the Lawrence Electronic Recycling Event at Free State High school Saturday, May 14, 2011.

Photo by Mike Yoder. Enlarge photo.

A Surplus Exchange company employee unloads a television during the Lawrence Electronic Recycling Event at Free State High school Saturday, May 14, 2011.

By Staff Report

May 17, 2018

The city's solid waste division will be hosting an electronics recycling event on Saturday.

The event will take place rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the east parking lot of the University of Kansas Park & Ride lot, according to a city news release. The lot is accessible from Clinton Parkway and Crestline Drive.

Items accepted for recycling include televisions, video and audio equipment, computers, printers, copiers, scanners, fax machines, household batteries, floppy disks, vinyl records, VHS and cassette tapes, microwaves and other small appliances, cell phones and other handheld devices, and CDs and DVDs, according to the release.

There is no recycling fee, with the exception of CRT televisions, the release said. There is a $20 recycling fee per CRT television 19 inches and smaller and a $40 recycling fee per CRT television 20 inches and larger. Fees must be paid in cash.

Items not accepted at this event include large appliances and items containing Freon such as refrigerators and dehumidifiers. Household hazardous waste, such as paint, pesticides, compressed gas cylinders, and fluorescent light bulbs are also not accepted.

Electronic recycling will be provided by Teknix Solutions. For information regarding the event or how to dispose of large appliances and household hazardous waste, visit LawrenceRecycles.org.

Jean Robart 4 minutes ago

So this article dated the 17th is about a sale to be held on Saturday the 14th? Are you sure it isn't the 21st?

