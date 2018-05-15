County voters turning down Proposition 1 by 1,300-vote margin with more than 65 percent of ballots counted

With 17,354 votes of the approximately 26,000 Proposition 1 ballots counted, no votes lead yes votes by a count of 9,331 to 8,023, the Douglas County Clerk’s office reported shortly after 4 p.m.
A yes vote on Proposition 1 would authorize a countywide half-cent sales tax increase, which would fund a $44 million expansion of the county jail, an $11 million behavioral health campus and $5.1 million in additional behavioral health services.
Douglas County Clerk Jamie Shew said he would process ballots for another two hours before releasing the next update about 6:30 p.m.
The clerk's office started the count at 9 a.m., although Shew had previously told the Journal-World that the process wouldn't start until after the noon Tuesday deadline to return the mail-in ballots.
The humidity is slowing the counting process, Shew said, because ballots are sticking together when processed through an electronic scanner.
Comments
Alex Landazuri 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
looks like our property taxes are going up again.....
Zoe Flowers 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
They were going to go up anyway. The sales tax only covered a portion. A yes vote included sales tax AND an increase in property taxes. They just kept that part in the shadows.
Alex Landazuri 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
at least a yes vote would have spread out the cost to everyone. now homeowners are going to be stuck paying for this
Theodore Calvin 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
Eh, kind of. People tend to overlook the fact that renters will pay too, as landlords will not just be so gracious as to absorb the cost. What a no vote does do is signal to the powers that be that the citizenry doesn't like to be bullied into voting a certain way by marrying something that is needed with something that is desired by a select few who will profit. We voted no for the police department they tried to ram down our throat, and currently seem to be voting no on the current end around our elected officials have attempted. We have made our positions rather clear with the last special ballot question, and seem to be following suit with this one. Our government is just tone deaf and/or cares not to listen. They'd rather listen to the Treanors, Comptons, Fritzels of the community than the rest of the 99%.
Sharilyn Wells 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
I guess go on mass to county and city meetings until someone listens.
Theodore Calvin 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
What? I have been told time and time again that elected officials should be deciding things so we can hold them accountable with our votes. That the vote is sacred. That it's how a citizenry voices it's opinions. Now Im told that my vote means squat and that the government should be listening only to people who show up and verbalize their opinions at their meetings? Why even have a vote then if they are going to do what they please anyway?
Sharilyn Wells 1 hour, 26 minutes ago
Well something has got to work.
LaNeece Jardon 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
LJW any updates?
Zoe Flowers 1 hour, 21 minutes ago
"A yes vote on Proposition 1 would authorize a countywide half-cent sales tax increase, which would fund a $44 million expansion of the county jail, an $11 million behavioral health campus and $5.1 in additional behavioral health service" Again they make it sound as if the sales tax will pay for it all and yet in earlier articles it states and increase in property taxes will be needed. Maybe next time they should try being more honest so voters can trust them. Final count isn't in yet though, it not over till it's over.
