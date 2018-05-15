County voters turning down Proposition 1 by 1,300-vote margin with more than 65 percent of ballots counted

With 17,354 votes of the approximately 26,000 Proposition 1 ballots counted, no votes lead yes votes by a count of 9,331 to 8,023, the Douglas County Clerk’s office reported shortly after 4 p.m.

A yes vote on Proposition 1 would authorize a countywide half-cent sales tax increase, which would fund a $44 million expansion of the county jail, an $11 million behavioral health campus and $5.1 million in additional behavioral health services.

Douglas County Clerk Jamie Shew said he would process ballots for another two hours before releasing the next update about 6:30 p.m.

The clerk's office started the count at 9 a.m., although Shew had previously told the Journal-World that the process wouldn't start until after the noon Tuesday deadline to return the mail-in ballots.

The humidity is slowing the counting process, Shew said, because ballots are sticking together when processed through an electronic scanner.

Douglas County Clerk Jamie Shew, top, operates a vote tabulating machine during the processing of ballots for Proposition 1 around 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, 2018. by Mike Yoder

Douglas County Commissioner Nancy Thellman checks her phone as the Proposition 1 ballots are counted on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at the Douglas County Courthouse. by Nick Krug

Volunteer Darlene Hill works to archive counted Proposition 1 ballots on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at the Douglas County Courthouse. by Nick Krug

Volunteer Barbara Cook, right, and Douglas County Clerk Jamie Shew work to count Proposition 1 ballots on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at the Douglas County Courthouse. by Nick Krug

Members of Proposition 1 opposition group Justice Matters gather for a prayer outside the Douglas County Jail on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. From left, the members are Ben MacConnell, Joanna Harader and Rose Schmidt. by Nick Krug

Lawrence resident Caitlin McDiarmid leans out of her car to drop off her Proposition 1 ballot before the noon ballot return deadline, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, outside the Douglas County Courthouse. by Nick Krug

