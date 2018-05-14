Police chase ends with crash into tree in southern Lawrence

A man fleeing police crashed into a tree and was arrested early Sunday morning in southern Lawrence.

An officer tried to stop a vehicle for traffic violations about 2:50 a.m. in the 900 block of West 24th Street, but the driver fled, Lawrence Police Officer Derrick Smith said Monday in an email to media.

The fleeing driver left the roadway and hit a tree near 25th and Arkansas streets, Smith said. The driver then got out of the vehicle and tried to get away on foot, but was caught by the officer a short distance away, Smith said.

Smith said the driver was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence, transporting an open container, driving with a suspended license, fleeing law enforcement and interference with law enforcement.

According to corresponding jail records, the suspect is a 35-year-old Lawrence resident.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.