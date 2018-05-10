Firefighters called back to Heritage Tractor building for flare-up 5 days after destructive fire

Firefighters returned to Heritage Tractor Thursday morning to put out a flare-up that surfaced five days after the initial fire that burned through the building.

The “rekindle” happened in the old records storage above the business’s office, said Division Chief and Fire Marshal James King of Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical.

Crews were able to put it out quickly, King said. He said firefighters remained on the scene to further search the building for any other hidden fire or hot spots.

The flare-up did not result in any additional loss or injuries, he said.

Firefighters were dispatched around 8 a.m. and were still on the scene as of about 9 a.m.

The initial fire was reported about 7 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Tractor, 1110 E. 23rd St. More than two dozen firefighters and 10 trucks battled it for more than three hours before it was deemed under control.

Crews remained on the scene overnight and conducted their investigation of the scene before eventually clearing the property on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the fire department released its ruling that the fire was accidental and caused by a power pole that broke off at its base and fell on the building. The fire caused an estimated $4 million in damage to the building and its contents, the fire department said.

Westar Energy is investigating what caused the pole to fall.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.