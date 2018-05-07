Bullet holes found in apartment door after sound of gunshots reported in eastern Lawrence

Some eastern Lawrence residents reportedly awoke to the sound of gunshots, then found bullet holes in their door over the weekend.

Police were dispatched to sounds of gunshots in the 1400 block of East 24th Street shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday, Officer Derrick Smith of the Lawrence Police Department said Monday in an email to media.

The residents of an apartment there reported being woken up by the sound of gunshots, Smith said. When officers arrived, they found bullet holes in the front door of the apartment, but no one was hurt, he said.

He said witnesses were not able to provide any description of a suspect or suspects.

Police provided no other information about the case Monday.

