Felon reportedly pulled gun during fight on Mass Street, disarmed by victim

Someone reportedly pulled a gun during a fight on Massachusetts Street early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers were dispatched about 12:40 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Massachusetts Street, where a suspect reportedly had gotten into an argument with and then pointed a gun at the victim, Officer Derrick Smith said, in an email to media.

“The victim was able to successfully disarm the suspect during the altercation,” Smith said. “Officers recovered the firearm and arrested the suspect.”

The 28-year-old Lawrence man was arrested at Tonic Lounge, 728 Massachusetts St., and booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to corresponding jail records.

He previously spent time in prison for felony burglary conviction in Douglas County in 2016, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records.

