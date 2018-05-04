Tax cuts for corporations and individuals likely to be last major act of 2018 Kansas legislative session

— The Kansas Senate passed a tax bill late Thursday night that extends tax breaks to large multinational corporations as well as to individuals who otherwise might see an increase in their state tax liability as a result of recent changes in federal tax law.

The bill passed the Senate, 24-16, with supporters saying it was needed to return taxes to taxpayers that the Legislature never intended to impose on them, while critics argued that it was a risky measure akin to the tax cut "experiment" that former Gov. Sam Brownback championed in 2012.

"This is just stopping a tax increase is what it is. It’s not a tax cut in the sense that the senators keep referring to," said Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, who chairs the Senate tax committee.

The major provision related to the recent federal tax overhaul is one that allows people to itemize deductions on their state returns even if they take the new, higher standard deduction on their federal returns.

That's not allowed under current Kansas law, and analysts have said that without the change people who in the past have itemized deductions would see an increase in their state tax liability.

Another provision, however, is more esoteric because it relates to large multinational corporations that have held profits and assets in offshore accounts for years to avoid tax liability in the United States.

The new federal law contains incentives for those companies to "repatriate" those assets back to the United States. But doing so would also subject those businesses and their shareholders to state tax liability in the states where they do business.

But the Legislature's tax bill would spare them that liability, at least for one year. The assets that have been held overseas for years, known as deferred foreign income, would be exempt from state taxes for tax year 2018, as would the ongoing foreign accruals known by the acronym GILTI: Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income.

The bill also includes several minor provisions, including a sales tax exemption on the purchase of precious metal bullion, as well as authority for four individual counties to put sales tax measures on a local ballot.

Revenue officials and Legislative Research Department staff, who normally would prepare estimates of how much any given change in tax law would affect the state's bottom line, said they were unable to do so with this year's bill because it is impossible to know how many people will take advantage of the itemized deductions or how many foreign-held assets would be repatriated back to the United States.

Sen. Laura Kelly, D-Topeka, said the bill was reminiscent of the tax experiment that former Gov. Sam Brownback championed in 2012 and that lawmakers repealed just last year by overriding Brownback's veto.

"Listening to this debate has nearly been surreal," she said. "There’s a part of me that can’t believe we’re talking about this right now."

The Senate debate was also tinged with overtones of the upcoming 2018 elections. Tyson is a candidate for the Republican nomination in 2nd District congressional race, while Kelly is a candidate in the Democratic primary for governor.

The House is expected to take up the bill later in the day Friday, which is the final day of the 2018 legislative session.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.