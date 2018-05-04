Restitution for wrongfully imprisoned heads to Kansas governor

— Wrongfully imprisoned Kansans would be eligible for restitution under a bill that's headed to the desk of Gov. Jeff Colyer.

The Kansas City Star reports that the bill that won legislative approval Thursday would provide those inmates $65,000 for each year they served. It would help inmates like Lamonte McIntyre who spent 23 years in prison for a double homicide he didn't commit. When he was released in October, the state of Kansas gave him absolutely nothing in compensation.

McIntyre would be eligible for almost $1.5 million: a one-time payment of about $373,000 and then $80,000 a year for the next 14 years. McIntyre, now 41, called the compensation a "a good start."

Other benefits include state health care for roughly one year and tuition assistance.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.