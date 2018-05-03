Phone call about bulletproof glass sparks increased security at Free State High School

Students and staff at Free State High School should expect additional police presence on the school’s campus on Friday.

The district requested the additional police presence after the high school received a phone call about whether the school has bulletproof glass, district spokeswoman Julie Boyle said via email. The caller hung up without providing other information, she said.

“While we do not want to overreact to what could have been a prank call, we consider this a non-specific threat,” Boyle said.

The incident is being investigated by the Lawrence Police Department, according to Boyle.

Boyle said police presence was being added as a precaution, and Free State staff and parents of students have been notified of the investigation.

