Man convicted in high-speed crash on Maine Street that seriously injured women over 5 years ago

Over five and a half years since he “floored” the gas and barreled down the wrong lane of a quiet residential street near downtown Lawrence, a man has been convicted in the resulting head-on crash that seriously injured two women.

On Thursday in Douglas County District Court, 45-year-old Justin M. Crawford, of Topeka, pleaded no contest to two counts of aggravated battery and was convicted of those crimes, both felonies, by Judge Kay Huff. Huff scheduled Crawford’s sentencing for June 6.

The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. Sept. 7, 2012, in the 900 block of Maine Street.

After the wreck Crawford told police that he’d been at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, was feeling suicidal and “just took off,” prosecutor Nicole Southall said, in summarizing evidence the state would have presented if the case had gone to trial.

Crawford told police he “floored it,” “mashed” the gas pedal and might have been speeding up to 90 mph before the crash, Southall said. Police previously said he was going at least 60 mph in the 25 mph zone.

One of two women in the car Crawford hit, then 67, spent a month in rehab for multiple broken bones in her legs and “had to learn how to walk again,” Southall said. The other woman, then 49, suffered a broken ankle and other cuts and scrapes.

The pending criminal case against Crawford was filed in 2014.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated battery for recklessly causing great bodily harm to the two women, one count of reckless driving and one count of marijuana possession.

A jury heard Crawford’s case in April 2015, but that ended in a mistrial. Crawford then failed to appear for two ensuing scheduled jury trials.

After that, he was arrested in August 2017 and his bond increased to $250,000. He has remained in custody since.

