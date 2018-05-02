Douglas County under tornado watch until 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Douglas County and other parts of northeast Kansas until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

A tornado watch is issued when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes.

The Weather Service said a round of severe thunderstorms is expected to move into north-central Kansas by midafternoon and spread east over northeast and east-central Kansas through the early evening. Large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible with the thunderstorms, which will likely produce heavy rainfall.



Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.