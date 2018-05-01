Strong storms with possible tornadoes expected through Thursday in Kansas

— The National Weather Service is warning of strong storms and possibly tornadoes in the southern Plains.

The weather service says potentially severe storms are expected to develop by Wednesday afternoon and continue through the night into Thursday morning from far northern Texas, across western Oklahoma, through eastern Kansas and into far southeastern Nebraska.

Golf-ball sized hail and damaging winds of 60-70 mph (97-113 kph) are also forecast.

The Storm Prediction Center says the area covers just more than 103,000 square miles (266770 sq. kilometers) and includes 6.8 million people.

All hazards will be possible today mainly in north central and far northeast Kansas with any severe storms that form. Have multiple ways to pic.twitter.com/IBQik9D5Hj — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) May 1, 2018 None by NWS Topeka

