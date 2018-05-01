Today's news

Kobach’s office derides bill barring state from paying fine

In this file photo from Aug. 23, 2016, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach responds to questions outside the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after delivering an argument in a legal fight over how the state of Kansas enforces its proof-of-citizenship requirement for voters who register at motor vehicle offices.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski. Enlarge photo.

By Associated Press

May 1, 2018

Kansas City, Mo. — Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's office says stopping him from paying a contempt fine with state money would be "illegal."

The Kansas City Star reports that the top lawyer in the secretary of state's office condemned a budget provision that the Republican-controlled House approved last week. The requirement would prohibit statewide elected officials from tapping funds to pay fines, court costs or attorney fees.

Kobach, a conservative Republican, was recently held in contempt of court by a federal judge in a voting-rights lawsuit. In a letter to legislative leaders obtained by McClatchy, senior counsel Sue Becker raised potential problems with the budget requirement.

The letter says it is "illegal and would require the State to expend significant resources in any futile attempt to defend it."

Comments

Calvin Anders 3 hours, 21 minutes ago

Does Kobach's office still think it has any credibility in claims to what is legal or illegal? It seems to me that his track record in recent cases demonstrates his understanding of law is questionable at best.Maybe the legislature should put a limit on the number of times an elected official can be held in contempt of court before being removed from office.

Jonathan Becker 2 hours, 4 minutes ago

This is the kind of thing that should get the Troll Bob Summer all fired up about a politician, who wants to be governor, wanting Summer's money to pay the politician attorney fees. Come on, Bob! Where is that Troll's outrage, the snark, and claim that all this is a liberal conspiracy.

Tracy Rogers 39 minutes ago

Does this idiot actually think he's got a chance of getting elected governor?

