No cable box? Here’s how to watch the NCAA basketball tournament

Today’s the day, Jayhawk fans. By now, you’re probably well aware of the tipoff time in this evening’s Final Four matchup between Kansas and Villanova. (That’d be 7:49 p.m. Lawrence time, for the uninitiated.)

But we’re also guessing some of you haven’t quite figured out how to watch the big game. This year, for the second time since 2016, the Final Four and national championship game won’t be broadcast on any of the major networks. So, you’ll need a cable box — or a little bit of ingenuity — to catch the action on TBS. (That’s channel 51, for you Midco customers.)

For Kansas fans who don't want to listen to TBS' neutral broadcast with Jim Nantz, Grant Hill and Bill Raftery on the call, TNT will offer a friendlier group of commentators for the Jayhawks.

Dave Armstrong, who has called games on the Jayhawk Network since 1993, will serve as the Kansas TeamCast play-by-play announcer, Turner Sports announced Thursday. Scot Pollard, who played for Kansas from 1993-1997, will serve as Armstrong's color commentator. Actor Rob Riggle, a Kansas alumnus who most recently portrayed Colonel Sanders in KFC commercials, will serve as a sideline reporter.

Here’s how to watch the games without cable:

As far as we can tell, there’s only one way to stream these final March Madness games for free: the tournament’s official site, at ncaa.com/march-madness-live/watch. If you don’t have a login, you’ll have access to a 3-hour free trial on the official site. That means you’ll be able to watch about one and a half full games. (Or you could be strategic in watching all three remaining games in chunks.)

Those with cable subscriptions can also stream games via their cable provider (just use your login information) on their laptop, cellphone or tablet.

If that option doesn’t work, you can always sign up for free trials from various streaming services. Most are capable of streaming on your TV screen via devices like Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast and Roku, among others. You’ll have to do some research to see which is most convenient for your game-watching purposes, though:

If all else fails, just try any sports bar or drinking establishment along Massachusetts Street. Even without a cell phone, laptop, tablet, television or other gadgetry of your own, you’ll still find plenty of TVs around town airing the game.

The matchup will also be showing at Allen Fieldhouse and the Kansas Memorial Union on the KU campus. Admittance is free at both venues.

— Reporter Conner Mitchell contributed to this article.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.