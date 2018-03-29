Topeka man killed in accident on Turnpike

A single-vehicle accident on the Kansas Turnpike killed a Topeka man.

The accident happened about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at milepost 214 in Leavenworth County, which is about 10 miles east of Lawrence, according to a preliminary report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

A westbound vehicle driven by Damon Anthony Butler, 40, of Topeka, drifted onto the outside shoulder before losing control, according to the patrol’s report. Butler’s car veered across both lanes before hitting the median barrier wall head-on and overturning several times.

Butler, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected, according to the patrol’s report. He died at the scene.

