Former employee of South Middle School arrested on suspicion of trespassing, disorderly conduct; students, staff safe

Lawrence police were called to South Middle School Thursday afternoon after a seemingly intoxicated former employee came to the school and began making threatening comments, the school district said.

The school went on lockdown for about 10 minutes, and police removed the person from the building, district spokeswoman Julie Boyle said in a phone message to parents that was sent around 2 p.m. Thursday.

The person “appeared to be under the influence,” began using swear words and made threatening comments to staff, Boyle said.

No students or staff were hurt in the incident, Boyle said.

Later, a spokeswoman with the Lawrence Police Department confirmed that officers were dispatched to South after reports of an individual being “disruptive” in the school’s main office Thursday around 1:23 p.m. One male subject was then arrested on charges of criminal trespassing, interference with duties of a police officer and disorderly conduct, Sgt. Amy Rhoads said in an email to the Journal-World. Rhoads said the individual was taken to the Douglas County Jail for booking.

It does not appear that any weapons were involved in the incident, she said.

