Youth charged with felony after reported February social media threat about school shooting in Lawrence

A youth has been criminally charged in connection with a February report of a social media post threatening a school shooting in Lawrence.

The defendant has been charged as a juvenile with one count of criminal threat, a felony, according to Cheryl Wright Kunard, assistant to Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson. He is scheduled for a hearing this afternoon in Douglas County District Court, Wright Kunard said.

Court records indicate the boy was taken into custody this week.

The related case was reported to Lawrence police Feb. 19, when a student at Free State High School, 4700 Overland Drive, told school staff that another Free State student made an “indirect threat” on Snapchat about killing people, the district said.

Free State Principal Myron Graber, in an email to parents the next day, said the post was “threatening a school shooting,” the suspect was “quickly identified and apprehended” and that appropriate disciplinary action would be taken.

Police said they responded to a west Lawrence home the evening the threat was reported and took one person to a medical facility for evaluation. After investigating, police forwarded their case to the DA.

The Journal-World has contacted a Lawrence Public Schools spokeswoman to inquire about the student’s current status and what type of disciplinary action was taken by the district.

Another reported school shooting threat case remains under review by the DA’s office, Wright Kunard said Wednesday.

The evening of March 15 a staff member at Liberty Memorial Central Middle School, 1400 Massachusetts St., reported overhearing a student make a verbal threat about a school shooting. The school called police, reported the incident to the student’s parent/guardian “and initiated disciplinary action” in accordance with district policy, the district previously said.

A student was arrested in connection with the report, police said. The district did not answer specifically what “disciplinary action” was taken against that student.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.