Closure of Massachusetts Street on Saturday for Final Four game day has some downtown businesses concerned

Some local businesses are concerned the all-day closure of Massachusetts Street will deter shoppers from coming downtown.

The City of Lawrence announced Tuesday that it will close Massachusetts Street from Sixth to 11th streets in advance of Saturday night's Final Four game between the University of Kansas and Villanova. The street will be closed to traffic and parking will be prohibited beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday.

Joe Flannery, president of Weaver’s department store, said it’s the first time he can recall Massachusetts Street being closed for that long and that eliminating the parking and traffic flow on the street will affect business. Flannery said traffic flow downtown has always been critical to enable people to circulate the way they are used to and that the closure will deter shoppers.

“They’ll avoid coming downtown to shop,” said Flannery, who added that the day before Easter is always a big shopping day. “They’ll still come down late afternoon to get settled in to watch the game at the restaurants and bars, but the morning and afternoon hours that are crucial for retail are a concern.”

Downtown Lawrence Inc. has also indicated in communications with its member businesses that the closure could bring some challenges, and it encouraged businesses to reach out to their customers to let them know shops downtown will still be open.

KU basketball games bring thousands of people downtown, with crowds pouring into the streets following major games. The Lawrence Police Department told the Journal-World Tuesday that it believed closing the street to both parking and traffic was the safest option for pedestrians and drivers, as people have been injured in the past when motorists try to navigate crowds.

The closure will eliminate about 320 parking spots on Massachusetts Street, according to information from the city’s Parking Control Office. Those spots represent about 10 percent of 3,200 public parking spaces downtown.

Parking in city lots and other metered spaces downtown will be free Saturday, and a shuttle will be provided during certain hours. The city will provide a shuttle from KU's Memorial Stadium to the 700 block of Vermont Street from 11 a.m. Saturday until one hour after the game ends. The game is set to begin at 7:49 p.m. Saturday.

Check back with this report for updates.

Related story • Police to have all hands on deck for Final Four weekend in Lawrence

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.