Developer looks to build $11 million senior care facility in southern Eudora

Developers hope to break ground this fall on an $11 million senior care facility in southern Eudora.

Dustin Baker, manager of Alcove Development LLC, said the senior care facility would be built on a five-acre site northwest of the Church Street and North 1200 Road intersection. The senior facility will have assisted living, skilled-nursing and specialized units for the memory impaired, he said.

Alcove is associated with developer Roger Johnson. Earlier this year, the developer installed the infrastructure needed to build out the remaining 27 single-family homes in the Shadow Ridge subdivision, which is immediately to the west of the site of the planned senior facility.

Baker said he and the project’s development team are scheduled to meet Tuesday with architects and engineers to finalize the development timeline and get a better grasp of how many beds are feasible for the project. The “rough” preliminary estimate for the number of units is 38 assisted living beds, 12 skilled-nursing beds and 20 memory-care beds.

“We’re basing everything on a market study,” he said.

The goal is to present the project to the Eudora Planning Commission in May and break ground in the fall, Baker said.

Eudora City Manager Barack Matite said that in February the Eudora City Commission approved granting Alcove Development up to $11 million in industrial revenue bonds to help finance the project.

Industrial revenue bonds are financing tools that allow private developers to take advantage of the lower interest rates available to cities and counties. The city of Eudora will not have financial liability should the project fail to meet its debt obligation.

Total investment in the project would be close to $11 million, Baker said. Alcove Development did not anticipate asking for any other incentives for the project.

The Eudora senior project is the first of its kind for Alcove Development, although it does have investors with past experience in that kind of development, Baker said. The developer did not plan to manage the senior facilities.

“Basically, we’re developing the property and will be leasing it to a third party, ” Baker said. “We have someone in mind. We will make sure they are qualified and have experience in managing this kind of facility.”

Baker addressed the Eudora school board last fall about partnering with the school district in an intergenerational day care at the facility. The board was open to the concept, but space limitations on the five-acre site prevented including the day care or the senior apartments once considered, Baker said.

