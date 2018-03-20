Lawrence father Syed Jamal to be released to family immediately pending deportation appeal

UPDATE 12:30 p.m.: At a federal hearing Tuesday in Kansas City, Mo., Syed Jamal was ordered released from the Platte County Jail immediately pending a decision from the Board of Immigration Appeals.
The decision will allow him to rejoin his wife and three children in Lawrence as his immigration case continues.
ORIGINAL STORY
A Lawrence father and scientist from Bangladesh whose deportation case has attracted national attention is scheduled to have a federal hearing this morning in Kansas City, Mo., that could determine whether he is allowed to stay in the U.S. with his wife and three American-born children.
The father, Syed Jamal, 55, has lived in the U.S. for more than 30 years and has worked as a scientist in the Lawrence area. He was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Jan. 24. An order to deport him was carried out last month, but as he was on a plane to Bangladesh that stopped in Hawaii, he was granted a stay of removal and was returned from Hawaii to a detention center in Missouri.
A national law firm has joined the effort to free Jamal from ICE's custody. The firm, Polsinelli, of Kansas City, Mo., announced earlier this month that its lawyers have partnered with Jamal’s immigration counsel, Rekha Sharma-Crawford.
Polsinelli also said at the time that its legal team is “working around the clock” to build support for a private bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins that would grant Jamal and his wife, also from Bangladesh, permanent residence status.
