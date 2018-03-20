Faith-based adoption agencies in Kansas don’t want to be bound by anti-discrimination laws and policies

Topeka — Prompted by lawsuits and other administrative actions in several states, faith-based adoption agencies in Kansas are now pushing for a bill that would grant them legal immunity if they refuse to place children with families that do not share their religious beliefs.
"The easiest way I can describe this measure for you today is protection of conscience, just like many other laws at the federal and state level that protect conscience," Austin Vincent, an adoption attorney in Topeka, told a legislative committee on Tuesday.
The House and Senate Federal and State Affairs Committees held back-to-back hearings Tuesday on identical bills known as the Adoption Protection Act.
House Bill 2687 and Senate Bill 401 would exempt child-placement agencies from being involved in placing a child in a particular home if doing so would violate their religious beliefs.
The bills also provide that those agencies could not be denied licenses, permits or authorizations due to their refusal to take part in certain placements.
Nor could they be denied grants or contracts or be subject to fines or other administrative actions for refusing to take part in certain placements.
There are currently no laws or policies in place that restrict private faith-based agencies that do not receive state funding from placing children in homes based on whatever criteria they choose, as long as they don't violate federal law prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin.
But supporters of the bills argued that Kansas policy could change at any time with, for example, a change in a governor's administration or through administrative actions of officials in state agencies.
The bills would apply to both adoption services as well as placement of children in foster homes.
The bills are the latest in a series of so-called "religious freedom" bills that have stirred controversy in the Legislature in recent years, especially since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015.
Critics have argued that such legislation would legalize discrimination against certain classes of people, particularly same-sex couples and transgender individuals.
But Vincent tried to pre-emptively dismiss arguments from opponents.
He told the House committee that faith-based agencies would sooner shut down than have to participate in placements that violate their religious beliefs.
"With that understanding," he said, "opposition to this measure is evidence of a few things. It shows intent. The only intent is to shut down those agencies that deny birth parents the assurance of placements with people of their own faith."
Deborah Snapp, executive director of Catholic Charities of Southwest Kansas, said her agency would shut down if it had to place children in homes that did not share the organization's religious beliefs.
"By our conscience, we would not be able to continue to participate in adoption practice," she said.
But Rep. Stephanie Clay, R-Overland, challenged that idea.
"Let's say that you have a child that needs a placement," Clayton said to Snapp. "Is it your sincerely held religious belief that that child is better off in no home at all rather than be in the home of a couple that violates your conscience?"
Snapp responded by saying the philosophy of Catholic Charities is for the birth parent to decide which family to place a child with.
The committees also heard from some adoptive parents, including Devin and Melissa Penny, of Wichita, who recently adopted twins through a faith-based agency in their community, who said that adopting through such an agency was an expression of their religious faith.
Both committees plan to continue their hearings Wednesday when they will hear from opponents of the bills.
Comments
Aaron McGrogor 5 hours, 6 minutes ago
They would rather shut down than treat everyone with respect. And who determines what children go through that agency?
Jillian Andrews 4 hours, 49 minutes ago
That's exactly why no state should contract with religious organizations for social services. If they can't serve ALL Kansans, then they don't need taxpayer money.
Ralph Reed 4 hours, 45 minutes ago
Another example of the "Oppressed Christians" going to court in an attempt to make sure everyone else is bound by their fictitious canon law. They would rather place a child (or children) with a family of abusers that with a loving same-sex family. Needs and interests of the child be damned; if you're not the right kind of Christian (to start with), then don't even talk to us.
Also, the "Catholic Charities of Southwest Kansas" should remove the would "Charities" from their title as they're not in any way charitable. A question for them, would they allow a child to be placed with a Catholic family in which one or both parents had been divorced and remarried?
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
So given a choice they would rather give kids to this opposite sex couple (see photo) than to a same sex couple? It worked out so well when they gave a whole bunch of kids to the Topeka jerks (link below), instead of the gay couple who wanted to adopt. These churches need to get out of the adoption business. Adoptions should be made in the best interest of the child, not by some religious hatred.
http://www.khi.org/news/article/topeka-child-abuse-case-prompts-new-questions-about-gay-adoptions
by DorothyHoytReed
MerriAnnie Smith 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
This is why the founding fathers did not make America a branch of a religion to begin with.
If you find that your beliefs don't match up with reasonable laws, then YOU have a problem. You do not have a right to dump YOUR problems on others. Get out of the business if you can't do it in a legal and fair and honest way for all citizens. We don't need you or your business.
Anybody remember our old history lessons on how people came to this country to escape religious persecution in England? Yes, Britain had religious laws. Therefore, America was born.
Now these nutcases want to go back to religious persecution?
The hell with them. We WILL fight them every step of the way and God then will judge them someday for judging others and persecuting others.
Jonathan Fox 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
I understand that LJW has given in along with the vast majority of news organizations and have resorted to pandering to its audience with biased spoon feeding of news they want to hear in order to stay afloat but this is one for the ages.
It still boggles the mind how people are unwilling to accept the scientifically and outright biologically supported statement that children raised in a mom and dad household is the absolute best environment to raise children. Why we should force religious organizations to defy this logic in order to further a political agenda is beyond reasonable.
The only way you can reduce the objective of these faith-affiliated organizations to placement solely based on religion is to distort or fail to ask good questions. These organizations want the best for these children which is not to be placed in same-sex union situations. Given the state of our political situation of shouting down debate on gender issues; that would cause me to want to retain the right to place children in the best possible environment too.
Daniel Kennamore 2 hours, 34 minutes ago
No exactly, Johnathan.
I'm familiar with most the studies you are referencing, but in the vast majority of those they are comparing apples to oranges. Most of the studies compare outcomes of children who stayed with their biological parents to children in adoptions or second marriages. Divorce/adoption/etc all have negative outcomes on a child all on their own.
Studies that play fair (re: compare adopted children to adopted children) are not conclusive in the slightest that there is any difference at all...and even if there is it's way outweighed by other factors (couples income, education, etc.).
Even still, until every single child in need of adoption has a family to go to we'll have to accept things that are not 100% perfect...and being placed with a gay couple is miles better than sitting in the foster system for a few more years.
Brett McCabe 2 hours, 21 minutes ago
List of whiniest people on the planet.....
Yes....this one went to 11 because it's better than 10.
