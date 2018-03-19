Pennsylvania man charged with sexual exploitation, solicitation of child in Douglas County

A Pennsylvania man is being held in the Douglas County jail on $500,000 bond, after being charged with multiple child sex crimes.

Danny W. Taylor, 43, of Philadelphia was booked into the jail Friday on charges filed Dec. 7, 2017, in Douglas County District Court, court records show. He made his first court appearance Monday via video from the jail.

Taylor is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, an off-grid felony — the most serious level of felony — for allegedly promoting a performance that includes sexually explicit conduct by a child younger than 14, according to the charges. He also is charged with one count of electronic solicitation of a child, a felony, for allegedly enticing a 12-year-old child to commit or submit to an unlawful sex act, according to the charges.

The crimes allegedly occurred between late October and late November of 2017, according to the charges.



On Monday, Judge James George said Taylor’s bond would remain at $500,000, the amount set on his arrest warrant in the case, and scheduled Taylor’s next court appearance for Thursday.

George appointed attorney Shaye Downing to represent Taylor.

Off-grid person felonies, if convicted, carry the potential for life imprisonment, George said.

Taylor did not speak other than yes and no answers during the hearing.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.