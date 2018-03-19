Man accidentally shoots self while cleaning gun in Lawrence

Police responded to an accidental shooting that happened when a man was cleaning his gun over the weekend in Lawrence.
Police were dispatched to the incident in the 1400 block of Westbrooke Street about 11:40 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Amy Rhoads of the Lawrence Police Department said in an email response to inquiry from the Journal-World.
Rhoads said that a man had been cleaning his firearm when it accidentally discharged. His injuries were not life-threatening, she said.
Contact public safety reporter Sara ShepherdHave a tip or story idea?
- sshepherd@ljworld.com
- 785-832-7187
- @saramarieshep
More stories
Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment