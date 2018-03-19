Today's news

Man accidentally shoots self while cleaning gun in Lawrence

By Sara Shepherd

March 19, 2018

Advertisement

Police responded to an accidental shooting that happened when a man was cleaning his gun over the weekend in Lawrence.

Police were dispatched to the incident in the 1400 block of Westbrooke Street about 11:40 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Amy Rhoads of the Lawrence Police Department said in an email response to inquiry from the Journal-World.

Rhoads said that a man had been cleaning his firearm when it accidentally discharged. His injuries were not life-threatening, she said.

Contact public safety reporter Sara Shepherd
Have a tip or story idea?

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...