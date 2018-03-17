Student arrested in connection with reported school shooting threat at Liberty Memorial Central Middle School

A student at Liberty Memorial Central Middle School has been arrested on suspicion of making a criminal threat following an incident at the school, a spokesman for the Lawrence Police Department said.

Sgt. David Hogue said the student, about whom no other details were provided, was arrested Thursday.



Liberty Memorial Central Middle School called police Thursday night after receiving a report from a staff member who overheard a student make a verbal threat about a school shooting, according to a news release Friday afternoon from the Lawrence school district.

The school also notified the student’s parent/guardian, the news release said, and "initiated disciplinary action in accordance with Board Policy." The district did not specify whether that discipline includes suspension from school.

Julie Boyle, the spokeswoman for the district, provided no other detail about the alleged threat.

