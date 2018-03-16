Police called to Southwest Middle School in response to student’s ‘inappropriate’ behavior; district says no one was hurt in incident

Police were called Thursday to Southwest Middle School in response to a student reportedly acting inappropriately, though a spokeswoman for the Lawrence district said no one was hurt in the incident.

Julie Boyle, the district’s director of communications, notified school officials and media members of the incident Thursday evening. The news release said police had been called for assistance with a Southwest student “whose behavior was inappropriate for the school setting.”

Boyle later clarified, when asked, that no weapons or drugs were brought to the school, and no students were harmed. She also said the school had contacted the student’s parent regarding the incident.

“Some of our students have highly specialized behavioral needs,” Boyle wrote in an email. “Schools may call police if those behaviors become unsafe for others.”

