KU’s Interfraternity Council votes to nullify freeze on social activity, saying ban violated its constitution

The University of Kansas Interfraternity Council at a meeting Thursday evening unanimously nullified a policy announced earlier in the week that temporarily froze social activity of the 24 fraternities governed by IFC, according to a news release Friday morning from the IFC.
This action recognizes the “freeze” policy as unconstitutional, therefore null and void, the release said, and noted that the “freeze” policy issued Monday would be replaced by a new program. The reversal of the freeze is immediate.
Although specifics on a new program were not provided, the release said that new policy proposals were awaiting the vote of the IFC’s General Assembly and were “a result of the conversations about the health, safety, and wellness of our community which began months ago.”
Dave Steen, president of the Kansas Fraternities Landlords’ League, didn’t attend Thursday’s meeting, but said he discussed the proposed policy with multiple fraternity members afterward. Steen, who does not represent the IFC, said the new policy would likely focus on three key areas: developing a clearer definition of hazing “as it pertains” to IFC fraternities, developing a system to deal with high-level hazing claims, and continuing anti-hazing educational programming and training.
Steen and others close to the fraternity community have said efforts to address hazing issues were already underway weeks before the IFC announced the freeze Monday.
As a practical matter, the freeze notice did not mention hazing specifically, but did institute a broad ban on social activities with alcohol in the 24 fraternities.
The IFC indicated that the freeze was invalid because it was not arrived at via the procedure mandated by its constitution for making such decisions.
“The ‘freeze’ policy invoked Monday violated the IFC bylaws as it was not voted on by the General Assembly, but was decided to be published without a proper vote, and the support of only two of the four of the Executive Board Members,” the release said.
The release goes on to note that the four executive members in question were placed on what’s known as “judicial review” Tuesday and were relieved of their IFC duties, pending investigation, by a vote of 23-1. A separate interim committee was then elected to be in charge.
The IFC also objects to the freeze, according to its news release Friday, because the policy “bore little resemblance to restrictions and practices directly related to hazing.”
The IFC freeze was first announced Monday in a news release from the University of Kansas in which KU Chancellor Douglas Girod cited “systemic problems” within the IFC fraternities that “we must address.” The university has since been virtually silent about the freeze or what exactly led to it, distancing itself from the situation and referring questions to the IFC.
KU noted in its news release about the freeze that the freeze was “self-imposed” by the IFC but that the chancellor “commended” the action.
Speculation quickly arose about the true origins of the freeze, however: Where did it really come from, the IFC or the university itself?
It appears that all announcements about the freeze were coordinated by KU, as the IFC did not send out any public announcements of its own, before or after the initial KU news release. That news release was written on behalf of IFC by KU’s director of strategic communications, Joe Monaco, and posted exclusively on the website run by KU’s Office of Public Affairs. In addition, an associate director of KU’s Student Involvement and Leadership Center, Amy Long, was the creator of a "frequently asked questions" document explaining the policy.
Nick Reddell, a 2005 graduate and president of the Phi Kappa Psi housing corporation, told the Journal-World Thursday that KU administrators maintain a near-constant presence at IFC meetings. Reddell also said IFC members felt they had been “forced” to impose the freeze under pressure from the university.
KU on Friday did not respond to the Journal-World’s request for comment. Long and other KU officials have repeated that “IFC is a student group” when refusing to answer basic questions about KU’s documented involvement with IFC or the freeze.
KU sorority leaders said earlier this week that they supported the freeze and would rejoin social activities with the fraternities only after they “can prove that their self-imposed suspension has resulted in a significantly safer environment at KU.”
Steen, a Kappa Sigma alumnus, said the Kansas Fraternities’ Landlords League fully supports the decision to nullify the freeze.
“The freeze was improperly developed, improperly noticed,” he said. “It was fraudulently presented as a product of the IFC when it was a product of the university, and most importantly, it didn’t deal with the issue at hand.”
Check back as this story develops.
Coverage: KU fraternities halt social activities amid 'systemic problems'March 16 — KU’s Interfraternity Council votes to nullify freeze on social activity, saying ban violated its constitution
March 15 — KU’s Interfraternity Council calls private meeting amid talk of reversing freeze on social activities
March 14 — In wake of freeze on social activity, KU fraternities elect interim leaders as IFC officers undergo ‘judicial review’
March 14 — KU sorority women support suspension of fraternities, say men must create ‘a significantly safer environment at KU’
March 13 — KU, Interfraternity Council still refuse to provide details on fraternity freeze; chancellor allegedly met with frat members, alumni
March 12 — As KU remains mum on details, documents show some fraternities have repeatedly been disciplined for hazing, other violations
March 12, 2018 — Social activity of 24 fraternities at KU to be halted; university cites ‘systemic problems’ but won’t provide details
Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Richard Heckler 4 hours, 2 minutes ago
STOP THE HAZING FOREVER!!!!!!!
Calvin Anders 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
That's right, it says right in their constitution: Code §62 Subsection (f) "The rights of all members to engage in misogynistic behavior, sexual assault, racism and the consumption of cereal malt beverages shall no be infringed". It's in the same section that discusses how fraternity members are special and above accountability for their own actions.
Harlan Hobbs 1 hour, 58 minutes ago
This comment was removed by the site staff for violation of the usage agreement.
Rick Masters 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
They'll drink to that!
Paul Beyer 35 minutes ago
Best thing any school could do is ban any and all fraternities. They are nothing but a place to party and cheat on any and all academic matters. I would never interview, much less hire any college graduate who list frat membership on their resume!!!
Aaron McGrogor 24 minutes ago
Well that's a little dramatic.
There's a lot to be worked on with these organizations, but they are not all bad.
Sign in to comment