KU’s Beta Theta Pi fraternity no longer ‘subject to suspension’

The University of Kansas chapter of Beta Theta Pi, which was flagged by its national organization earlier this month, is no longer facing suspension.

The status of KU’s Alpha Nu chapter was upgraded Wednesday on the national Beta Theta Pi directory from "subject to suspension" to "on probation." The directory included no details behind the status change, and it was also unclear why the fraternity was noted as “subject to suspension” in the first place.

According to the national Beta Theta Pi organization’s code of regulations, a chapter that is subject to suspension "has failed to meet the standards of a chapter of Beta Theta Pi" and has “extremely serious deficiencies” that threaten its ability to operate as a functioning chapter.

A chapter on probation "has failed to meet or has had difficulty meeting" Beta Theta Pi standards, according to the organization's code of regulations.

The KU chapter was last sanctioned by the university in 2015 for violations related to hazing and "organizational responsibility," according to KU's Organizational Conduct Status Report. Beta Theta Pi has not appeared in that report since.

Last month it was reported that Delta Upsilon, Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Sigma Phi Epsilon were not operating at KU as the university investigated possible violations of fraternity policies. One of those fraternities, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, was later shut down by its national organization after multiple health and safety violations and a failure to meet national SAE guidelines.

As part of the shutdown, KU’s SAE chapter will remain closed for at least four years, or until all current members have graduated or left the university.

