Wrong-way driving on interstate leads to one death, five injuries

OTTAWA — The Kansas Highway Patrol says one person was killed and five others were injured in a crash that happened after one driver went the wrong way on Interstate 35.

The crash happened Wednesday night just east of Ottawa.

The patrol says a Chevy Suburban driven by an 18-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man was heading north in the southbound lanes of the interstate when it collided head-on with another vehicle.

A passenger in the Suburban, 32-year-old Tyra Cooper, of Independence, Missouri, died at the scene. The driver was hospitalized in Overland Park.

The driver and three passengers in the second vehicle were taken to an Overland Park hospital. The conditions of the injured were not immediately available.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.