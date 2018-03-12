Latest Douglas County court filings for March 12, 2018

Marriages
Jason Jones, 38, Lawrence, and Samantha Lain Hauber, 39, Lawrence.
Brandon J. Boyd, 30, Lawrence, and Tiara Gerhardt, 32, Lawrence.
Alexander Wayne Garst, 25, Lawrence, and Kyley Rhiannon Coffelt, 24, Lawrence.
Justin Michael Henry, 36, Lawrence, and Kaycie Marie D'orvilliers, 35, Lawrence.
Konley Kuehnl, 39, Lawrence, and Sara Herrington, 35, Lawrence.
Terry D. Claypool, 32, Eudora, and Kyleigh E. Price, 23, Eudora.
Divorces
Regina Harris, 50, Lawrence, and Timothy S. Brown, 48, Lawrence.
Robert W. Johnson, Lawrence, and Kellen S. Johnson, Lawrence.
Jarvis L. Ray, 48, Lawrence, and Alisa Annette Ray, 41, Lawrence.
Bankruptcies
Jillian Leigh Ihde and Sarah Katherine Ihde, 1655 Bullene Ave., Lawrence.
Lola Tyree, 3114 Heatherwood Court, Lawrence.
Glenn Elliott Holmes Jr., 2001 W. 6th Street, Apt. G20, Lawrence.
Jenifer Kaye Cooper, 1536 Eddingham Drive, Lawrence.
Foreclosures
The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.
No new foreclosures in Douglas County.
