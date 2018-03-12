Late-morning fire causes Lawrence’s Perkins Restaurant to be evacuated and to close temporarily

A late-morning fire at Lawrence's Perkins Restaurant and Bakery caused the building to be evacuated and to temporarily shut down Monday.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly before 10:30 a.m. to the restaurant at 1711 W. 23rd St. When they arrived, they found a fire in the roof area and quickly extinguished it, according to Fire Capt. Brandon Holloman of Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical.

Holloman said the fire was under control in less than 30 minutes. The restaurant was evacuated and no one was injured, he said.

An investigation is underway into how and exactly where the fire started.

Lori Jamieson, the regional manager for Perkins, told the Journal-World that the restaurant would definitely be closed for lunch, and possibly longer.

She said she was awaiting word from fire investigators and health inspectors regarding when the restaurant could reopen.

