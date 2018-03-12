Egg hunt for dogs coming to South Park

The Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting an egg hunt for dogs at South Park.

Registration for the Pooch Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza, co-sponsored by the Lawrence Humane Society, is now open. The event will be March 31 from 9 to 10 a.m, according to a news release from the city. Pre-registration is required and check-in the day of the event begins at 8 a.m.

Dogs will be able to hunt for a limited number of eggs, which are filled with dog treats, on the west side of South Park, 1141 Massachusetts St. The registration fee is $10 per dog and each dog is required to have its own handler. The deadline to register is March 28. Registration can be done on the Parks and Recreation website.

Dogs must be kept on leashes at all times and must have current vaccinations. Owners must clean up dog waste, and participants are asked to come prepared with their own bags.

For more information, contact Alison Dudley, recreation center programmer, at 832-7940.

