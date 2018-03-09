Couple charged with selling meth in Douglas County

A Lawrence couple has been charged in Douglas County District Court with multiple counts of distributing methamphetamine.

According to the district attorney’s office, Brian N. McCoy and Naomi L. Byers were charged with five felony counts each and made their first appearances in court in their related cases Monday.

Each is charged with two counts of distributing meth, one count of distributing amphetamine and two counts of unlawful manufacture, distribution or cultivation of controlled substances using a communication facility, according to the DA’s office.

McCoy and Byers were married in 2011, according to court records.

McCoy, 38, of Lawrence, was arrested March 2, according to jail records.

According to charges against him, filed March 5, the alleged crimes occurred in late January and early February and involved between 3.5 grams and 100 grams of meth.

The Journal-World was unable to locate similar arrest information and an electronic copy of the charging document for Byers on Friday.

McCoy remained jailed on $75,000 bond Friday, according to jail and court records. Byers was given a $40,000 “own recognizance” bond and was not listed as being in custody by the jail.

