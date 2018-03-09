11-year-old wounded in apparent accidental shooting by teen sibling

An 11-year-old was treated Thursday evening in Lawrence for what’s believed to be an accidental shooting by a sibling with a rifle, authorities said.

Douglas County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched shortly after 6:30 p.m. March 8 on a report of a shooting that had occurred in the 600 block of North Street, Sgt. Kristen Channel said in an email response to the Journal-World. The deputies learned of the shooting after the child had been taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital in a personal vehicle.

Deputies determined that the 11-year-old boy had been shot in the ankle with a .22 caliber rifle by his 16-year-old brother outside their residence, Channel said. The injury was not life-threatening, Channel said.

Channel said Friday that although the sheriff’s office continues to investigate the incident, it is believed to have been an accidental shooting. She said she could not release additional information at this point.

