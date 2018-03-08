Today's news

Willow Domestic Violence Center names new executive director

By Sara Shepherd

March 8, 2018

Advertisement

The Willow Domestic Violence Center has chosen its interim executive director to permanently fill the role.

Megan Green Stuke has accepted the executive director role, Willow announced this week. Currently in her third year with the organization, Stuke has acted as its director of volunteer services and its inaugural director of development.

Megan Stuke

Journal-World File Photo

Megan Stuke

“In her capacity as Interim Executive Director she has continued to improve the working environment within the Willow,” the organization’s news release said. “As Executive Director, Megan will focus on increased diversity, equality, and inclusion for survivors and staff, community visibility, continual staff and policy development, building a trauma-informed agency serving and supporting survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking in Douglas, Jefferson, and Franklin county.”

Stuke has served as interim executive director since October, when former executive director of six years, Joan Schultz, stepped down.

Stuke previously was a freelance food writer for the Journal-World.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...