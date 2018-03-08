Willow Domestic Violence Center names new executive director

The Willow Domestic Violence Center has chosen its interim executive director to permanently fill the role.

Megan Green Stuke has accepted the executive director role, Willow announced this week. Currently in her third year with the organization, Stuke has acted as its director of volunteer services and its inaugural director of development.

“In her capacity as Interim Executive Director she has continued to improve the working environment within the Willow,” the organization’s news release said. “As Executive Director, Megan will focus on increased diversity, equality, and inclusion for survivors and staff, community visibility, continual staff and policy development, building a trauma-informed agency serving and supporting survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking in Douglas, Jefferson, and Franklin county.”

Stuke has served as interim executive director since October, when former executive director of six years, Joan Schultz, stepped down.

Stuke previously was a freelance food writer for the Journal-World.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.