Police investigating shooting in Lawrence; no suspects detained so far

A man was shot Thursday afternoon at a Lawrence apartment complex, police said.

The shooting was reported just before 12:20 p.m. inside an apartment in the 400 block of Graystone Drive, said Officer Derrick Smith of the Lawrence Police Department.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, suffered a single gunshot wound and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, Smith said. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

No suspect was in custody as of mid-afternoon Thursday, Smith said.

Shortly after the shooting, officers were knocking on doors and talking to neighbors in the Country Club on 6th apartment complex, located just north of Sixth Street, between Rockledge Road and Lawrence Avenue.

Smith said the shooting remained under investigation and that further information, including what may have led to it, was not immediately available.

A person of interest was detained following a car stop in the area of Interstate 70 and Kansas Highway 7, near Bonner Springs, Smith said. However, police determined that person was not a suspect.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 785-832-7509, or to submit a tip, which can be anonymous, to Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-8477.

