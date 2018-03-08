Retired banker running for Congress in Kansas’ 3rd District

LEAWOOD — A retired Kansas City-area banker is running as a Democrat for Congress for the Kansas 3rd District seat held by Republican Kevin Yoder.

The Kansas City Star reports that Sylvia Williams of Leawood announced her candidacy Wednesday in a video posted online. The 52-year-old said she worked for Commerce Bank, U.S. Bank and the Overland Park office of First Tennessee bank before retiring last year.

Yoder first won the seat in the Kansas City-area district in 2010 and is seeking his fifth term.

Williams' website says she favors reinstating a federal ban on assault-style weapons and making annual cost-of-living increases in the federal minimum wage.

Other Democrats running include 2016 nominee Jay Sidie, lawyer Sharice Davids, nonprofit executive Mike McCamon, teacher Tom Niermann and labor attorney Brent Welder.

