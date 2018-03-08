Motorist-assist driver for Kansas Highway Patrol killed in collision

PARK CITY, Kan. — Authorities say a Kansas Highway Patrol motorist-assist driver has died after his vehicle was struck by a semi-trailer truck near Park City.

The Wichita Eagle reports the collision occurred late Wednesday afternoon. The motorist-assist truck was in the median when the driver pulled into the inside lane of southbound I-135. The truck was hit from behind by a semi-trailer truck.

Authorities say the Highway Patrol motorist-assist driver was critically hurt, and later died at a hospital. His name is being withheld pending notification of relatives. The semi driver wasn't injured.

Trooper Chad Crittenden says the collision occurred south of a hill and it's possible the victim either didn't see the semi or misjudged its speed.

